HDFC, HDFC Bank shares soar on merger announcement; jump up to 12% in early trade

Shares of HDFC and HDFC Bank rallied up to 12 per cent in the morning trade on Monday as investors lapped up the announcement of their proposed merger.

In the first hour of trading, the scrip of HDFC skyrocketed 12 percent to Rs 2,754.60 on the BSE and the market valuation rose to Rs 5,02,017.47 crore. It had opened at Rs 2,550-level on the bourse.

Similar trends were seen on the NSE also, where the stock climbed over 12 percent to Rs 2,754.70.

In tandem, the shares of HDFC Bank surged over 9 per cent to Rs 1,647.55 points after opening at Rs 1562.30 points on the BSE. The leading lender's market capitalisation stood at Rs 9,13,905.15 crore on the bourse.

On the NSE too, the bank's shares were up nearly 10 per cent at Rs 1,650.85 points.

Ahead of opening of the markets on Monday, HDFC, the country's largest housing finance company, announced that it will merge with leading private sector lender HDFC Bank.

With the HDFC twins soaring, the 30-share Sensex climbed and crossed the 60,000-level. The benchmark index was up nearly 2 per cent or 1,177 points at 60,453.69 points.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 10:22 AM IST