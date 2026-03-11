HDFC Capital Fund Sells Over 12 Lakh Shares In Arvind SmartSpaces Via Open Market Transactions

HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund–1 has sold 12,73,530 shares of Arvind SmartSpaces Limited through open market transactions, reducing its stake in the company from 3.78 percent to 1.00 percent. |

Mumbai: A significant shareholding change has taken place in Arvind SmartSpaces after an investment fund backed by HDFC Capital trimmed its position through market transactions.

HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund–1, a Category II alternative investment fund registered with SEBI, disposed of a substantial portion of its holding in Arvind SmartSpaces Limited. The fund conducted the sale through open market transactions, as disclosed under SEBI’s takeover regulations. The disclosure was made by Vistra ITCL (India) Limited, acting as the trustee for the fund. The transaction resulted in a reduction in the fund’s overall ownership in the listed real estate company.

Before the transaction, the fund held 17,32,200 equity shares in Arvind SmartSpaces, representing 3.78 percent of the company’s voting share capital. Following the disposal of 12,73,530 shares, the holding declined to 4,58,670 shares. This represents about 1.00 percent of the company’s voting share capital and 0.97 percent of its diluted share capital after the sale.

The share sale was executed in the open market across two transaction dates—February 24, 2026 and March 9, 2026. The disclosure was made in compliance with Regulation 29(2) of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011. The equity share capital of Arvind SmartSpaces remained unchanged during the transaction period at Rs 45,86,69,790, representing 4,58,66,979 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each.

The disclosure was formally submitted to stock exchanges on March 10, 2026. Vistra ITCL (India) Limited confirmed the details in its role as trustee to the investment fund. Such filings are required when investors cross specific shareholding thresholds or change their holdings significantly in a listed company. The transaction reflects a change in shareholding structure for Arvind SmartSpaces following the partial exit of the investment fund through open market trades.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the regulatory disclosure dated March 10, 2026, submitted by Vistra ITCL (India) Limited as trustee for HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund–1 regarding its shareholding change in Arvind SmartSpaces Limited. No additional sources or independent reporting were used in preparing this article.