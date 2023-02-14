e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 01:07 PM IST
article-image
HDFC Bank to sell entire stake in Softcell Technologies by February | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
HDFC Bank has executed an agreement on Monday to sell its entire stake of 9.95% or 1,65,731 shares in Softcell Technologies Global Pvt Ltd for ₹99.5 mln by the end of this month, at ₹600.36 per share, the company said via an exchange filing.

In March 2020, the private lender sold 2.05% stake, or 34,150 shares of Softcell Technologies Global, for ₹14.7 mln.

In addition to selling products connected to information technology, Softcell Technologies Global Pvt Ltd also offers software and related services.

