HDFC Bank to sell entire stake in Softcell Technologies by February | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

HDFC Bank has executed an agreement on Monday to sell its entire stake of 9.95% or 1,65,731 shares in Softcell Technologies Global Pvt Ltd for ₹99.5 mln by the end of this month, at ₹600.36 per share, the company said via an exchange filing.

In March 2020, the private lender sold 2.05% stake, or 34,150 shares of Softcell Technologies Global, for ₹14.7 mln.

In addition to selling products connected to information technology, Softcell Technologies Global Pvt Ltd also offers software and related services.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)