 HDFC Bank Shares Zoom Almost 4% After Q2 Result Shows 6.03% Jump In Consolidated Profit
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHDFC Bank Shares Zoom Almost 4% After Q2 Result Shows 6.03% Jump In Consolidated Profit

HDFC Bank Shares Zoom Almost 4% After Q2 Result Shows 6.03% Jump In Consolidated Profit

In Q2 of FY25, the bank's net profit increased 6.03 per cent to Rs 17,835.91 crore on a consolidated basis from Rs 16,811.41 in the same period last year. The shares hit the opening bell at Rs 1,715.00 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange).

Vikrant DUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 01:11 PM IST
article-image
Image used for representational purpose only

The shares of HDFC Bank zoomed almost 4 per cent on the NSE (National Stock Exchange) after declaring their quarterly financials for quarter ended at September 30 for financial year 2024.

The HDFC bank shares jumped 3.94 per cent, to a day high level of Rs 1,748.15 per cent after India's one of the biggest private lenders, HDFC Bank, reported on Saturday that its Q2 FY25 net profit climbed 5.3 per cent year-over-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 17,835.91 crore, exceeding street projections of a flat bottom line.

The shares hit the opening bell at Rs 1,715.00 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange). The shares were currently trading around Rs 1,737.75 per share on the Indian stock exchanges.

HDFC bank Q2 FY25

FPJ Shorts
ECI Approves Appointment Of Ajay Kumar Singh As Jharkhand's Director General Of Police Ahead Of Assembly Elections
ECI Approves Appointment Of Ajay Kumar Singh As Jharkhand's Director General Of Police Ahead Of Assembly Elections
HORRIFYING: Kidnapped, Enslaved Woman Rescued From ISIS Recounts Being Forced To Eat Babies
HORRIFYING: Kidnapped, Enslaved Woman Rescued From ISIS Recounts Being Forced To Eat Babies
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Manda Mhatre Looks To Retain Belapur Seat In Absence Of Strong MVA Candidate
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Manda Mhatre Looks To Retain Belapur Seat In Absence Of Strong MVA Candidate
School Insisting Students To Wear Uniform Is Not 'Cruelty Against Child', Saya Kerela High Court
School Insisting Students To Wear Uniform Is Not 'Cruelty Against Child', Saya Kerela High Court

Net profit Q2 FY25

In Q2 of FY25, the bank's net profit increased 6.03 per cent to Rs 17,835.91 crore on a consolidated basis from Rs 16,811.41 in the same period last year.

Net interest income and margin

The core net interest margin (NIM) of India's largest private lender by market value was 3.46 per cent on total assets and 3.65 per cent on interest-earning ones in the September quarter, compared to 3.47 per cent and 3.66 per cent, respectively, in the previous June quarter.

The bank reported interest income of Rs 74,017 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 67,698 crore in the same period a year ago. The Mumbai-based lender's total income increased to Rs 85,500 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 78,406 crore in the same period last year.

Read Also
86 Companies, Including Bajaj Housing Finance, Ultratech Cement & Tata Motors, To Post Their Q2...
article-image

NPA (non-performing assets)

With gross non-performing assets (NPAs) increasing to 1.36 per cent of gross loans by the end of September 2024 from 1.33 per cent in the previous June quarter, HDFC Bank's asset quality saw a minor decline. Likewise, net non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans increased from 0.39 per cent to 0.41 per cent during the June quarter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UltraTech Cement Shares Plummet Over 2% Amid Q2FY25 Financial Results

UltraTech Cement Shares Plummet Over 2% Amid Q2FY25 Financial Results

2025 Jeep Meridian Launched: New Features and Pricing Starting at Rs 24.99 Lakhs

2025 Jeep Meridian Launched: New Features and Pricing Starting at Rs 24.99 Lakhs

Waaree Energies IPO Day 1: Solar Energy Solution Provider's Public Booked Fully In Few Hours

Waaree Energies IPO Day 1: Solar Energy Solution Provider's Public Booked Fully In Few Hours

Toyota Launches Limited Festival Edition of Rumion with Exclusive Accessories

Toyota Launches Limited Festival Edition of Rumion with Exclusive Accessories

'Why Is OLA a Public Issue': Comedian Kunal Kamra’s Feud With Bhavish Aggarwal Heats Up Again -...

'Why Is OLA a Public Issue': Comedian Kunal Kamra’s Feud With Bhavish Aggarwal Heats Up Again -...