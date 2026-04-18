HDFC Bank Reports ₹44,962 Crore Net Profit, Recommends ₹15.50 Dividend For FY26

HDFC Bank Limited reported strong financial performance for the year ended March 31, 2026, with net profit rising to Rs 44,962 crore and total income crossing Rs 3,09,000 crore. |

Mumbai: HDFC Bank’s latest results highlight steady growth momentum, backed by strong earnings, consistent balance sheet expansion, and shareholder returns through dividends.

Profit Growth Strengthens

The bank reported a net profit of Rs 44,962 crore for FY26, reflecting continued earnings growth as seen in the financial statement on page 4. Quarterly net profit stood at Rs 17,616.14 crore for the March quarter, indicating sustained profitability. The improvement was supported by strong operating performance and controlled credit costs, helping the bank maintain its position among the country’s most profitable lenders.

Income and Margins Rise

Total income for the year reached Rs 3,09,000 crore, driven by interest income of over Rs 2,75,000 crore. Net interest income remained a key contributor, supported by growth in advances and stable margins. According to the financial table on page 4, operating profit before provisions continued to expand, reflecting efficiency in core banking operations despite a high-cost environment.

Dividend Rewards Shareholders

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 13.00 per equity share, in addition to a special interim dividend of Rs 2.50 paid earlier in the year. This takes the total dividend for FY26 to Rs 15.50 per share. The record date for determining shareholder eligibility has been set as June 19, 2026, subject to approval at the annual general meeting.

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Balance Sheet Expansion Continues

The bank’s balance sheet showed continued expansion, with deposits and advances both growing during the year, as reflected in the asset-liability statement on page 6. Total assets crossed the Rs 46,00,000 crore level, while capital adequacy remained comfortable. This growth indicates sustained customer demand and the bank’s ability to scale operations without compromising financial stability.

Strategic Capital Plans

Alongside financial results, the board approved plans to raise up to Rs 60,000 crore through debt instruments, including Additional Tier I and Tier II bonds. This move is aimed at supporting future growth, particularly in infrastructure financing. The bank also proposed amendments to its employee stock incentive plan to strengthen retention and align incentives with long-term performance.

HDFC Bank’s FY26 performance reflects a combination of strong earnings growth, disciplined capital management, and continued focus on shareholder returns.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s official filing dated April 18, 2026, and does not include external sources or independent verification.