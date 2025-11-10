 HDFC Bank Reduces MCLR By Up to 10 Basis Points, Borrowers To See Lower Interest Costs Across Key Loan Tenures
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHDFC Bank Reduces MCLR By Up to 10 Basis Points, Borrowers To See Lower Interest Costs Across Key Loan Tenures

HDFC Bank Reduces MCLR By Up to 10 Basis Points, Borrowers To See Lower Interest Costs Across Key Loan Tenures

HDFC Bank has reduced its Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR) by up to 10 basis points across select tenures, effective November 7. Home, auto, and personal loan borrowers linked to MCLR will see interest rates adjusted at their next reset.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 12:54 PM IST
article-image
HDFC Bank has announced a reduction in its Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR) by up to 10 basis points. |

Mumbai: HDFC Bank just cut its Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR) by up to 10 basis points for certain loan tenures. The new rates kicked in on November 7. If you’ve got a loan tied to HDFC’s internal benchmark, this change gives you a bit of breathing room. Now, the bank’s MCLR sits between 8.35 percent and 8.60 percent, down from the previous 8.45 percent to 8.65 percent.

Here’s how the new rates break down: overnight and one-month loans are now at 8.35 percent. If you’ve got a three-month loan, you’re looking at 8.40 percent. Six-month loans are at 8.45 percent, one-year at 8.50 percent, two-year at 8.55 percent, and three-year loans at 8.60 percent. HDFC made this move to share the benefits with customers as the market shifts.

Read Also
HDFC Bank Eases Loan Burden with 2-Year MCLR Cut, Other Rates Unchanged
article-image

So, who feels this change? If your home, auto, or personal loan is linked to MCLR, your interest rate will shift when your next reset comes up. That means lower EMIs and a little less strain on your wallet. But if your loan’s tied to an external benchmark like the RBI’s repo rate, nothing changes for you.

Read Also
SBI Hikes MCLR For Select Tenures: What It Means For Borrowers - Everything You Need To Know
article-image

What is MCLR?

FPJ Shorts
HDFC Bank Reduces MCLR By Up to 10 Basis Points, Borrowers To See Lower Interest Costs Across Key Loan Tenures
HDFC Bank Reduces MCLR By Up to 10 Basis Points, Borrowers To See Lower Interest Costs Across Key Loan Tenures
MPSC Postpones Manipur Civil Services Mains Exams After Question Paper Mix-Up; New Date Announced
MPSC Postpones Manipur Civil Services Mains Exams After Question Paper Mix-Up; New Date Announced
Aerospace & Defence Engineering Solutions Provider Rossell Techsys Approves Proposal To Raise ₹300 Crore
Aerospace & Defence Engineering Solutions Provider Rossell Techsys Approves Proposal To Raise ₹300 Crore
'Collab Ho Jaye...': Arshdeep Singh Teases Rinku Singh For Singing Drake's 'God's Plan' Song; Video
'Collab Ho Jaye...': Arshdeep Singh Teases Rinku Singh For Singing Drake's 'God's Plan' Song; Video

MCLR is the rate banks use internally to set lending rates. It factors in the cost of funds, operating costs, and how long your loan runs. The Reserve Bank of India rolled out MCLR in 2016 to make lending rates more transparent and responsive to policy changes. By tying loans to MCLR, banks can adjust rates quickly as their own costs change.

If you’re an HDFC borrower on MCLR, expect slightly lower EMIs after your next reset. It’s a small win, especially with borrowing costs climbing. The bank’s aiming to stay competitive and keep customers happy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

HDFC Bank Reduces MCLR By Up to 10 Basis Points, Borrowers To See Lower Interest Costs Across Key...

HDFC Bank Reduces MCLR By Up to 10 Basis Points, Borrowers To See Lower Interest Costs Across Key...

Aerospace & Defence Engineering Solutions Provider Rossell Techsys Approves Proposal To Raise ₹300...

Aerospace & Defence Engineering Solutions Provider Rossell Techsys Approves Proposal To Raise ₹300...

Rooftop Solar Industry's Solution Provider Fujiyama Power Systems Will Launch IPO On November 13 To...

Rooftop Solar Industry's Solution Provider Fujiyama Power Systems Will Launch IPO On November 13 To...

Hindustan Media Ventures Reports 27.32% Decline In Profit After Tax At ₹10.08 Crore

Hindustan Media Ventures Reports 27.32% Decline In Profit After Tax At ₹10.08 Crore

Gold Prices Rally By ₹2,033 To ₹1,23,100 Per 10 Grams, Extending Gains For The Fourth...

Gold Prices Rally By ₹2,033 To ₹1,23,100 Per 10 Grams, Extending Gains For The Fourth...