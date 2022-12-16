e-Paper Get App
HDFC Bank issues 7.84% Basel III Tier 2 Bonds

The issue returns will be used for strengthening its capital adequacy and for enhancing its long-term resources

Pavin Elsa NelsonUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 02:49 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
HDFC Bank informed that the bank has issued and allotted issues 7.84% Basel III tier 2 bonds, Series 3/2022-23, via an exchange filing.

The allotment of bonds issued and allotted today on a private placement basis 7.84% unsecured, subordinated, fully paid-up, non-convertible, Basel III compliant tier 2 bonds in the nature of debentures for augmenting Tier 2 capital and overall capital of the bank.

The issue proceeds will be used for strengthening its capital adequacy and for enhancing its long-term resources amounting to Rs. 5000 Crore (5000 Bonds of face value Rs.1,00,00,000/- each).

