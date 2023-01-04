HDFC Bank commercial and rural banking loan grow by 30%, retail deposits rise by 21.5%

HDFC Bank loans rise 19.5% on year as on Dec 31, deposits up 19.9% | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

HDFC Bank on Wednesday released its third quarter business update through an exchange filing. The bank's advances saw a jump of 19.5 per cent year-on-year to approximately Rs 15,070 billion, in comparison to Rs 12,609 billion in December 2021. The quarterly numbers saw a jump of 1.8 per cent from the second quarter.

The bank's domestic retail loans grew by 21.5 per cent, while the rural banking loans jumped by around 30 percent year-on-year. The corporate and other wholesale loans also saw a growth of approximately 20 per cent, but they dipped by 1 per cent in comparison to the last quarter.

Deposits

HDFC Bank's deposits saw a growth of 19.9 per cent to Rs 17,335 billion in the quarter ending in December 2022, compared with Rs 14,459 billion in December 2021. The quarterly growth for the deposits was 3.6 per cent.

Retail deposits grew by 21.5 per cent to Rs 670 billion during the third quarter of this fiscal year, and they grew by 5 per cent in comparison to the previous quarter. While wholesale deposits grew by 11.5 per cent year-on-year, they saw a drop of 2.5 per cent in comparison to the previous quarter.

CASA

HDFC's CASA deposits in the quarter ending in December grew around 12 per cent to Rs 7,630 billion over Rs 6,812 billion in December 2021. The CASA ratio for the quarter stood at 44 per cent against 47.1 per cent in December 2021 and 45.4 per cent in the previous quarter.

Retail CASA jumped by nearly 14.4 per cent year-on-year while it grew by 1.4 per cent from the previous quarter of the same fiscal.

In the exchange filing, the company also added that during the third quarter, the bank had purchased loans of Rs 88.92 billion under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited through the direct assignment route.

Share price

On Wednesday at 1:30 pm IST, the shares of HDFC Bank Limited were at Rs 1,615 down by 1.49 per cent.