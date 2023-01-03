HDFC sold total loans worth Rs 35,937 cr in 2022

According to a regulatory filing, the Housing and Development Finance Corporation, assigned loans worth Rs 8,892 crore to HDFC Bank in the October to December quarter for FY23. The total loans sold by it during the entire year hit Rs 35,937 crore.
As for income from dividend, HDFC clocked Rs 482 crore during the October to December quarter.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)