e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHDFC sold total loans worth Rs 35,937 cr in 2022

HDFC sold total loans worth Rs 35,937 cr in 2022

Housing and Development Finance Corporation, assigned loans worth Rs 8,892 crore to HDFC Bank in the October to December quarter for FY23.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
article-image
Representative image
Follow us on

According to a regulatory filing, the Housing and Development Finance Corporation, assigned loans worth Rs 8,892 crore to HDFC Bank in the October to December quarter for FY23. The total loans sold by it during the entire year hit Rs 35,937 crore.

As for income from dividend, HDFC clocked Rs 482 crore during the October to December quarter.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ashneer Grover calls Suhail Sameer 'Nalla' after latter steps down as BharatPe CEO

Ashneer Grover calls Suhail Sameer 'Nalla' after latter steps down as BharatPe CEO

Maruti Suzuki achieves record exports in CY 2022; dispatches over 2.6 lakh vehicles globally

Maruti Suzuki achieves record exports in CY 2022; dispatches over 2.6 lakh vehicles globally

SBI, ICICI Bank & HDFC Bank continue to be systematically important banks: RBI

SBI, ICICI Bank & HDFC Bank continue to be systematically important banks: RBI

Shark Tank India 2: Viewers disappointed as Sharks reject Vineeta Singh's rival brand Recode's pitch

Shark Tank India 2: Viewers disappointed as Sharks reject Vineeta Singh's rival brand Recode's pitch

Union Minister Sarbanada Sonowal: Govt has pipeline of 44 port projects worth Rs 22,900 cr till...

Union Minister Sarbanada Sonowal: Govt has pipeline of 44 port projects worth Rs 22,900 cr till...