 HDFC AMC Shares Surge Over 5% To After Reporting 32% YoY Profit Jump In Q2FY25
This surge in the stock price of the company comes in response to the announcement of the financial highlight of the company for the quarter on October 15.

Oliviya Kunjumon
File/ Representative Image

The shares of HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) on Wednesday (October 16) surged over 5 per cent, reaching a fresh high of Rs 4,783.75 apiece on BSE.

The shares of the company on Wednesday opened at Rs 4,560.00, and hit a high of Rs 4,849.95 apiece, during the intra day trading session.

As of 12:50 pm IST, the shares of the company were trading at Rs 4,839.90, up by 6.25 per cent.

Share performance

Financial Highlights of the company - Q2FY25

In Q2 FY25, the company reported a 32 per cent year-on-year surge in net profit to Rs 576.61 crore.

In the same period last year, HDFC AMC posted a net profit of Rs 436.52 crore.

The total income of the company also saw a surge of 38 per cent to Rs 1,058.19 crore from Rs 765.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company’s Assets Under Management (AUM) posted a 7.5 per cent, reaching Rs 7.58 lakh crore by the end of Q2.

Furthermore, the market share in equity remained stable at 12.9 per cent, while the debt market share inched up to 13.5 per cent from 13.3 per cent.

In terms of actively managed equity-oriented funds, excluding index funds, HDFC AMC’s Quarterly Average AUM (QAAUM) stood at Rs 4,67,600 crore, further reinforcing its market share of 12.9 per cent.

