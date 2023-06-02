 HDFC AMC allots 29,115 equity shares as ESOP
With this allotment, the paid‐up share capital of the Company is Rs 1,06,73,47,400 consisting 21,34,69,480 equity shares of Rs 5 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 02, 2023, 03:49 PM IST
HDFC AMC allots 29,115 equity shares as ESOP | Image: HDFC Limited (Representative)

As per the regulatory filing, HDFC AMC has today announced the allotment on 29,115 equity shares of Rs 5/‐ each of the Company pursuant to exercise of stock options by an eligible employee of the Company.

HDFC AMC shares

The shares of HDFC AMC on Friday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 1,965.00, up by 0.77 per cent.

Abrdn divests entire 1.6% stake, exits HDFC Life Insurance
