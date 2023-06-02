HDFC AMC allots 29,115 equity shares as ESOP | Image: HDFC Limited (Representative)

As per the regulatory filing, HDFC AMC has today announced the allotment on 29,115 equity shares of Rs 5/‐ each of the Company pursuant to exercise of stock options by an eligible employee of the Company.

With this allotment, the paid‐up share capital of the Company is Rs 1,06,73,47,400 consisting 21,34,69,480 equity shares of Rs 5 each.

HDFC AMC shares

The shares of HDFC AMC on Friday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 1,965.00, up by 0.77 per cent.