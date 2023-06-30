 HDFC Acquires 5.46% Stake Of Xanadu Realty For Rs 25 Crore
The share would be acquired through conversion of 938 compulsorily convertible debentures held by the company in Xanadu.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 10:38 AM IST
HDFC Acquires 5.46% Stake Of Xanadu Realty For Rs 25 Crore | Image: HDFC Limited (Representative)

Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited on Wednesday acquired 612 shares of Xanadu Realty representing 5.46 per cent of paid-up equity share capital through conversion of 938 compulsorily convertible debentures held in Xanadu, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The shares were acquired at Rs 4,08,501 per share aggregating to a total of Rs 25 crore.

Xanadu Realty

Xanadu is inter alia engaged in sales, marketing and project management consulting services for real estate. Xanadu advises and assists real estate developers in providing strategic sales related and go-to-market guidance, and marketing operations services to garner their business and assist them in the market launch in respect of their real estate projects. planning, visualization and quality delivery.

The aggregate revenue of Xanadu Realty during FY 2021-22 was at Rs. 143.90 crore and the balance sheet size as on March 31, 2022 was Rs. 225.79 crore.

Housing Development Corporation shares

The shares of Housing Development Finance Corporation on Friday at 10:35 am IST was at Rs 2,802, up by 0.85 per cent.

