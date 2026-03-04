 HCLTech Adds Three New Radio Network Applications To Boost 4G & 5G Networks
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHCLTech Adds Three New Radio Network Applications To Boost 4G & 5G Networks

HCLTech Adds Three New Radio Network Applications To Boost 4G & 5G Networks

HCLTech announced the addition of three network automation radio access network applications to Ericsson’s rApp Directory. The move is intended to help communication service providers accelerate network automation and improve operational efficiency across 4G and 5G networks. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending December 2025 totaled 14.5 billion dollars.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 11:20 AM IST
article-image
HCLTech announced the addition of three network automation radio access network applications to Ericsson’s rApp Directory. |

Barcelona and Noida: HCLTech has expanded its telecom automation offerings by listing three new radio access network applications in Ericsson’s rApp Directory, a catalog of commercially available applications designed for the Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform.

HCLTech confirmed that its network automation applications have been included in Ericsson’s rApp Directory, enabling telecom operators to discover and deploy these solutions more easily through the Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform. The inclusion strengthens HCLTech’s role in developing open and standards-based radio access network automation solutions for communication service providers worldwide.

The newly listed applications include Traffic Balancer rApp, Energy Optimizer rApp, and Network Slice Optimizer rApp. The Traffic Balancer rApp analyzes network conditions and redistributes traffic across available network paths to reduce congestion and lower latency. Meanwhile, the Energy Optimizer rApp adjusts base station resources during low traffic periods to improve energy efficiency without affecting service quality.

Read Also
Infosys, HCL Tech Executives Face Flight Disruptions Enroute To MWC 2026 Amid Israel-Iran War
article-image

The Network Slice Optimizer rApp focuses on allocating physical resource blocks to support multiple 5G network slices with different service level requirements. Together, the applications are designed to help telecom operators manage resources efficiently while improving network performance and enabling scalable automation across next-generation networks.

FPJ Shorts
HCLTech Adds Three New Radio Network Applications To Boost 4G & 5G Networks
HCLTech Adds Three New Radio Network Applications To Boost 4G & 5G Networks
Canada Announces ₹921 Crore Scholarships For Indian Students Under New Education Pact; 13 Academic MOUs Signed
Canada Announces ₹921 Crore Scholarships For Indian Students Under New Education Pact; 13 Academic MOUs Signed
'They Found Him': NBA Star Victor Wembanyama Shares Uplifting Update As Elijah Hoard Is Found Following Social Media Campaign; Video
'They Found Him': NBA Star Victor Wembanyama Shares Uplifting Update As Elijah Hoard Is Found Following Social Media Campaign; Video
Glenmark Wins US FDA Approval For Inhalation Therapy Medicine With 180 Day Generic Exclusivity
Glenmark Wins US FDA Approval For Inhalation Therapy Medicine With 180 Day Generic Exclusivity

Hari Sadarahalli, Corporate Vice President and Global Head of Engineering and R&D Services at HCLTech, indicated that the new applications demonstrate the company’s focus on building network automation solutions within open ecosystems.

He noted that using Ericsson’s automation platform allows the delivery of modular and interoperable solutions that simplify integration, accelerate deployment, and improve operational efficiency for operators managing 4G and 5G networks. The company said the development reflects its ongoing efforts to help telecom operators scale automation capabilities and move toward more autonomous network operations. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending December 2025 totaled 14.5 billion dollars.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the information disclosed in the official release issued by HCL Technologies Limited dated March 03, 2026. No external sources were used while preparing this article.

Follow us on