Barcelona and Noida: HCLTech has expanded its telecom automation offerings by listing three new radio access network applications in Ericsson’s rApp Directory, a catalog of commercially available applications designed for the Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform.

- HCLTech reported $14.5 billion in consolidated revenues for the 12 months ending December 2025.

HCLTech confirmed that its network automation applications have been included in Ericsson’s rApp Directory, enabling telecom operators to discover and deploy these solutions more easily through the Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform. The inclusion strengthens HCLTech’s role in developing open and standards-based radio access network automation solutions for communication service providers worldwide.

The newly listed applications include Traffic Balancer rApp, Energy Optimizer rApp, and Network Slice Optimizer rApp. The Traffic Balancer rApp analyzes network conditions and redistributes traffic across available network paths to reduce congestion and lower latency. Meanwhile, the Energy Optimizer rApp adjusts base station resources during low traffic periods to improve energy efficiency without affecting service quality.

The Network Slice Optimizer rApp focuses on allocating physical resource blocks to support multiple 5G network slices with different service level requirements. Together, the applications are designed to help telecom operators manage resources efficiently while improving network performance and enabling scalable automation across next-generation networks.

Hari Sadarahalli, Corporate Vice President and Global Head of Engineering and R&D Services at HCLTech, indicated that the new applications demonstrate the company’s focus on building network automation solutions within open ecosystems.

He noted that using Ericsson’s automation platform allows the delivery of modular and interoperable solutions that simplify integration, accelerate deployment, and improve operational efficiency for operators managing 4G and 5G networks. The company said the development reflects its ongoing efforts to help telecom operators scale automation capabilities and move toward more autonomous network operations. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending December 2025 totaled 14.5 billion dollars.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the information disclosed in the official release issued by HCL Technologies Limited dated March 03, 2026. No external sources were used while preparing this article.