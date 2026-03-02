Infosys, HCL Tech Executives Face Flight Disruptions Enroute To MWC 2026 Amid Israel-Iran War |

What was meant to be a landmark 20th anniversary edition of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona has opened under the shadow of war, with Indian IT executives from Infosys and HCLTech scrambling to reach Spain as airspace closures triggered by the US-Israel-Iran conflict upended global travel. Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has gone a step further, suspending all employee travel to and from the Middle East entirely.

Airspace chaos hits MWC-bound executives

The record-breaking 20th anniversary edition of MWC has been thrown into logistical turmoil after Israel, Iran and several Gulf states shut their airspace in the wake of overnight hostilities. Both Infosys and HCLTech had significant presences planned at this year's event. HCLTech is set to showcase AI-native architectures and industry convergence in telecom, media, and technology at MWC 2026, with executive panels, live demonstrations of intelligent networks, and innovations featuring industry heavyweights like Microsoft, Nokia, and Verizon.

Airlines such as Qatar Airways, Emirates, and Etihad cancelled or diverted flights on Saturday night, severing some of the most important long-haul links used by Asian exhibitors to reach Spain.

The GSMA acknowledged that it has "a small number of attendees, exhibitors, and speakers from the Middle East who may be affected by the transport issues." However, the airspace closure has also affected flights from Asia that make stopovers at Gulf hubs, meaning the impact on MWC attendance could be greater.

Infosys urges employees to check flights, defer travel

Infosys, which has a packed agenda at MWC, has issued an internal advisory asking employees to exercise caution. The company strongly advised employees scheduled to fly within the next 48 hours to check their respective airlines' websites for the latest updates and consider deferring travel plans. For employees in transit, Infosys asked them to remain calm and follow airline instructions. The company is also discouraging all non-essential travel until further notice.

TCS imposes blanket Middle East travel ban

India's largest IT services company went the farthest among its peers in responding to the crisis. Tata Consultancy Services announced that it has temporarily suspended all travel - incoming, outgoing, and transit - to and from the Middle East, citing the geopolitical developments unfolding across the globe and its commitment to ensuring employee safety and well-being.

TCS advised its associates in the Middle East to stay indoors, avoid non-essential travel, and strictly follow guidance issued by local authorities. The company activated an internal call tree to contact employees in impacted and bordering regions and said it is coordinating with authorities and the Indian Embassy for updates.

HCLTech, Wipro also issue advisories

Infosys, while not imposing a blanket ban, has strongly discouraged all non-essential travel and asked employees to defer visits that can be handled remotely. Industry executives say most IT services work is being shifted to virtual modes or alternate locations, but warn that prolonged restrictions could complicate project transitions, on-site deployments, sales visits, and visa-linked rotations in key markets such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

Indian IT companies have beefed up their presence in West Asia in recent years as nations there look to reduce dependency on oil revenue and boost growth in other sectors.