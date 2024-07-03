HCL Technologies Announces Global Delivery Centre In Patna

File image

IT services company HCL Technologies (HCLTech) on Tuesday announced the launch of its global delivery centre in Patna.

In a release, the company said the centre will focus on delivery of IT and engineering services for hi-tech and semiconductor companies.

This is HCLTech's first centre in Bihar.

The new global delivery centre is in line with HCLTech's strategy of accessing talent through expansion to new locations in India. |

"Going forward, the centre will also house specialised labs and centres of excellence to boost HCLTech's technology innovation engine and will offer a wide range of services to global clients," it said.

This will also contribute to the development of the local technology ecosystem and talent pool in the state, the release said.

Located inside the Udyog Bhawan Complex in Patna, the centre will offer modern workspaces to employees, along with training and growth opportunities across HCLTech's global network, according to the company.

HCL technologies shares rose by 0.69 per cent or Rs 10.15, closing at Rs 1,479.00 on Tuesday, July 03.