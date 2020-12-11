HCL Tech to hire over 3,000 people in 3 years in Vietnam

New Delhi: IT services major HCL Technologies on Thursday said it has set up its first delivery centre in Vietnam at Hanoi, and plans to hire more than 3,000 people over the next three years.

HCL's local entity, HCL Vietnam Company Ltd aims to foster growth and train the nation's talent pool in collaboration with local ICT and engineering institutions, a statement said.

"From its first delivery centre in Vietnam's capital city Hanoi, HCL will deliver advanced technology solutions to its global client base across several industries and verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, infrastructure, engineering and cybersecurity," it added.