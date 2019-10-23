HCL Tech Q2 profit up 6.9% to Rs 2,711 cr

Mumbai: IT major HCL Technologies on Wednesday posted a 6.9% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,711 crore for the September 2019 quarter, and raised its revenue growth forecast to 15-17% for 2019-20 on the back of strong deal pipeline.
The company, which had registered a net profit of Rs 2,534 crore in the year-ago period as per the Indian Accounting Standards (IndAS), has also announced a bonus share scheme, under which it will offer one bonus share for each share held.
HCL Tech's revenue from operations grew 18% to Rs 17,527 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 14,860 crore in the year-ago period.
In dollar terms, the net profit grew 5.5% to USD 376.2 million for the September 2019 quarter, while revenue surged 18.4% to USD 2.48 billion as compared to the year-ago period.
