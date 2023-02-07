HCL America Inc. announces proposal for cash tender offer for up to $125 million of its senior notes | Image: HCL Tech (Representative)

HCL America Inc., a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of HCL Technologies in California, United States of America has announced its proposal for a cash tender offer for up to $ 125 million of its $500 million 1.375 per cent Senior Notes that were issued with a maturity date of March 2026.

The Notes were issued by HCL America Inc. in March 2021 and were unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by HCL Technologies Limited.

The tender offer is for the company to reduce its debt and optimize its balance sheet. The tender offer has already begun and will end on March 6, 2023.

Read Also HCL Tech to modernise IT operations of insurance co State Farm

Shares

The shares of HCL Technologies Limited on Tuesday at 10:27 am were at Rs 1,141.85 down by 0.34 per cent.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)