Haware Properties launches 'Intelligent and Affordable' project in Borivali

With over 150 completed projects, pioneers of Nano Housing, Haware Group endeavours to deliver excellence at an affordable price. Mumbai, the city of dreams, thrives with over seven million people living in slums. Over the last decade, the quality of living in slums has further deteriorated, making it extremely important to innovate to improvise the living standards for this segment of the population.

Currently, the Government of Maharashtra has launched a comprehensive slum rehabilitation scheme by introducing an innovative concept of using land as a resource and allowing incentive floor space index (FSI) in the form of tenements for sale in the open market.

On the launch occasion, Amit Haware, MD & CEO of Haware Properties, said, "Intelligentia Axis, a high-rise tower being launched in Borivali, is a smart and intelligent property specially designed for Mumbai's new-age housing and redevelopment needs. With an increasing number of upwardly mobile nuclear family needs, Mumbai's real estate demand continues to rise. Our proven model of the timely and successful delivery of projects leads to our customer referrals and word-of-mouth. Since 1996, Haware Housing has remained committed to delivering value to our customers' families. We thank our mentors and advisors who have extended their support in helping us achieve our dream."

The digital explosion and mobile phone economy have created umpteen opportunities for individuals and families to earn more and grow. There has been a shift in the mindsets of the younger families who are educated and have requirements for smart, intelligent living with affordable housing needs. Over the last decade, Haware Builders has successfully completed projects in over 16+ locations in Mumbai, covering Chembur, Kurla, Vikhroli, Andheri, Malad etc.