Havells Q3 results: Net profit down 12.7% to Rs 305.82 cr

Havells India Ltd posted a decline of 12.7 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 305.82 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The company stated that it had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 350.14 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.

The company added that the revenue from operations gained 15.4 per cent at Rs 3,664.21 crore during the period as against Rs 3,175.20 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Havells India Chairman and Managing Director Anil Rai Gupta said, ''Festive demand was encouraging. The last few weeks have seen the return of Covid-led anxiety in the demand markets but it seems that recovery could be swift. We remain positive on demand resilience.''

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 09:26 PM IST