Hatsun Agro To Establish Over 6,000 Dairy Farms In Odisha Over Next Three Years Via ‘Go-Dhan’ Initiative

Hatsun Agro |

Mumbai: Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. (HAPL) announced on 28 September 2026, a partnership with the Government of Odisha and State Bank of India (SBI) to launch ‘Go-Dhan’, an initiative to empower dairy farmers across Odisha.

Initiative Goals

The ‘Go-Dhan’ initiative seeks to establish more than 6,000 dairy farms over the next three years. This phased approach is designed to improve farmer incomes and create a sustainable dairy ecosystem in Odisha.

Support for Farmers

The programme will benefit 6,000 dairy farmers across 15 districts of Odisha. It aims to provide greater access to institutional finance and government support for investments in quality bovine breeds, improved cattle housing, farm mechanisation, nutrition, and herd health.

Government Schemes

Hatsun Agro Product said the initiative will leverage government subsidy schemes, including the Mukhyamantri Krushi Udyog Yojana (MKUY). This will help participating farmers access more affordable capital to strengthen and expand their dairy operations.

Leadership Commentary

R G Chandramogan, Chairman, Hatsun Agro Product, stated that the company's objective is to produce and procure milk within Odisha. He added that this will create value for local farmers and meet consumer demand in Odisha and neighbouring markets like West Bengal and North Andhra Pradesh.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.