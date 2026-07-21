Hatsun Agro Product Profit Drops 1.1% To ₹133.69 Crore In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: Hatsun Agro Product Ltd on Monday announced that its standalone profit after tax for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 stood at ₹133.69 crore, a 1.1% decrease compared to ₹135.19 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue Performance

Revenue from operations for the first quarter of FY27 increased to ₹3,090.49 crore, up 19.31% from ₹2,590.28 crore reported in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Quarter-on-quarter, revenue rose 19.97% from ₹2,577.63 crore in the preceding quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Total Income and Expenses

Total income for the quarter reached ₹3,093.38 crore, an increase from ₹2,594.20 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total expenses for the June 2026 quarter were ₹2,922.70 crore, compared to ₹2,409.96 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹6.00. This is a slight decrease from ₹6.07 recorded in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Board Reappointments and AGM

The board approved the re-appointment of R G Chandramogan as Chairman in the capacity of Non-Executive Non-Independent Director. J Shanmuga Priyan was also re-appointed as Managing Director.

Annual General Meeting

The company fixed Friday, 25 September 2026, as the date for its 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held via video conferencing or other audio-visual means. The cut-off date for determining eligible shareholders to vote for resolutions at the AGM is 18 September 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.