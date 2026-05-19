Hatsun Agro Q4 Net Profit Rises 18 Per Cent To ₹51 Crore; FY26 PAT Jumps 28 Pc

Hatsun Agro reports strong quarterly and annual earnings growth on the back of higher dairy product sales across key markets | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, May 19: Dairy firm Hatsun Agro Product Ltd on Tuesday reported an 18.32 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 50.89 crore for the fourth quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal on higher sales.

The Chennai-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 43 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income for the January-March quarter rose 14.60 per cent to Rs 2,580.21 crore from Rs 2,251.37 crore a year ago, while expenses remained higher at Rs 2,520.44 crore against Rs 2,192.82 crore in the period under review.

FY26 profit and income rise

For the full 2025-26 fiscal, the company's net profit rose nearly 28 per cent to Rs 356.20 crore from Rs 278.81 crore in the preceding financial year.

Total income increased to Rs 9,972.94 crore from Rs 8,719.32 crore in the said period.

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The company has a presence in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Puducherry, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

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