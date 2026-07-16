Hathway Cable & Datacom Revenue Rises To ₹565.10 Crore In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd on Thursday announced its consolidated unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 30 June 2026, reporting a total income of ₹597.42 crore.

Quarterly Revenue Performance

Revenue from operations stood at ₹565.10 crore for Q1 FY27, up from ₹545.85 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26). On a year-on-year basis, revenue increased from ₹530.50 crore reported in Q1 FY26.

Other Income Contribution

Other income for the quarter reached ₹32.32 crore. This is an increase from ₹20.35 crore in the previous quarter, but a decrease from ₹33.73 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total Income Overview

The company's total income for the quarter was ₹597.42 crore. This represents a quarter-on-quarter growth from ₹566.20 crore and a year-on-year rise from ₹564.23 crore.

Board and Audit Committee Approval

The unaudited financial results were reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee. They were subsequently approved by the Board of Directors at their meetings held on 16 July 2026, the company said in its exchange filing.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.