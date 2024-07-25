Has the ITR Filing Deadline Been Extended to August 31? Income Tax Department Issues Clarification

Lok Adalat: Portal Glitch Amounts To Difficulty In Tax Deposits | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

As the deadline for Income Tax Return (ITR) filing approaches, with just few day left, the Income Tax Department in a recent development has taken swift action to debunk misinformation circulating on social media platforms.

Recently, a misleading new clip claiming an extension for the e-filing deadline of ITRs has caused confusion among taxpayers suggesting that the deadline for e-filing ITRs has been extended to August 31, 2024. The Income Tax Department took to the social media platform X, formerly twitter, clarifying that the official deadline remains July 31, 2024.

The Income Tax Department post reads: "It has come to our knowledge that a clipping of @sandeshnews is circulating on social media regarding extension of date of e-filing of ITR. This is FAKE news. Taxpayers are advised to follow updates from the official website/portal of @IncomeTaxIndia."

It has come to our knowledge that a clipping of @sandeshnews is circulating on social media regarding extension of date of e-filing of ITR. This is FAKE news.



Taxpayers are advised to follow updates from the official website/portal of @IncomeTaxIndia#FactCheck pic.twitter.com/Hs5jk0kF3J — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 22, 2024

The official deadline for filing ITRs for the financial year 2023-24 is July 31, 2024. Taxpayers are advised to rely only on updates from the official Income Tax India website and portal.

Apart from the misinformation spreading about the deadlines, the Income Tax department has also warned about new scams targeting taxpayers where the scammers are using the pretense of tax refunds to deceive individuals and access their bank accounts.

ITR Filing Statistics

According to the Income Tax website, as of July 22, 2024, over over 4 crore ITRs have been filed, a 8 per cent surge from the previous year.

In addition, it added that on July 16, 2024, the daily ITR filings has also surpassed 15 lakh. Similarly, on June 23, the ITR filling by taxpayers crosses 1 crore, followed by 2 crore and 3 crore on July 7 and July 16, respectively.

Comparing it with the previous year figures, by July 31, 2023, a total of 6.77 crore ITRs had been filed.