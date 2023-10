Haryana Government Commences Construction Of 800 MW Power Unit At Yamunanagar Thermal Plant | Representative Image

The Haryana government has initiated the construction process of an 800-megawatt (mw) ultra supercritical expansion unit at the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant (DCRTPP) in Yamunanagar.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)