Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Releases ₹116.15 Crore To Compensate 53,821 Farmers Facing Crop Losses Due To Heavy Rains

File Image |

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday released a total of Rs 116.15 crore to pay compensation to 53,821 farmers who faced crop losses due to heavy rains during August-September.Saini stated that the compensation released today includes Rs 35.29 crore for millet, Rs 27.43 crore for cotton, Rs 22.91 crore for paddy, and Rs 14.10 crore for guar.

The disbursement has begun immediately, and the entire amount will be credited to the accounts of beneficiary farmers within the next week.He explained that the heavy rains in August-September last year had caused flooding in several districts, and he personally visited the affected areas to assess the situation.The e-Kshatipurti portal, which was opened on September 15, invited farmers to submit details of crop damage to facilitate timely compensation.

Saini said three districts suffered the most significant losses. Charkhi Dadri received Rs 23.55 crore in compensation, Hisar Rs 17.82 crore, and Bhiwani Rs 12.15 crore.He also mentioned that earlier, the government had already released Rs 4.72 crore to compensate for livestock losses, house damage, and other essential items affected by the floods.Saini said a total of 5,29,199 farmers had registered 31 lakh acres of land on the e-Kshatipurti portal for natural disaster-related crop losses during the 2025 Kharif season.

After verification, damage was confirmed on 1,20,380 acres belonging to 53,821 farmers.Saini stated that the Haryana government stands shoulder to shoulder with farmers and ensures compensation for any losses they incur.He said the government has been providing timely compensation to farmers for crop loss over the past 11 years. Under the PMFBY, Rs 15,448 crore has been disbursed to support farmers in the state.Targeting the opposition, the chief minister stated that the previous Congress government had played a cruel joke on farmers.

During their regime, 'Patwaris' (revenue officials) did not conduct proper verification on the ground, resulting in farmers not receiving full compensation.Even those who were compensated were given cheques of just 2 to 5 rupees.Over the 10-year rule of the Congress government, a total of Rs 1,138 crore was released as compensation, he said.He further said that the erstwhile Congress government failed to pay Rs 269 crore of compensation to farmers.

After the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in 2014, the state government ensured that in 2015, this Rs 269 crore from the previous government was transferred directly to farmers' accounts.Saini stated that millet was included in the 'Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana' during the 2021 Kharif season to ensure fair prices for millet farmers in the state.Keeping farmers' interests in mind, the purchase of millet for the 2025-26 Kharif season began on September 23, 2025.

He explained that to ensure farmers receive a fair price for their crops, the government decided to provide benefits at the rate of Rs 575 per quintal under the Millet Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana.Under this initiative, Rs 358.62 crore has been released on Wednesday to 1,57,000 farmers in the state.Saini further stated that a total of 6,23,000 metric tonnes of millet was procured this season.So far, farmers have received Rs 927 crore as millet price difference, and with today's fund release, the total compensation has reached Rs 1,285.62 crore, he said.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.