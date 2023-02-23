Haryana Budget: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said 'no fresh tax will be imposed' | Twitter

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while presenting the state's annual budget for 2023–24 on Thursday, proposed a Rs 1,83,950 crore state budget while putting focus on the social sector. This is 11.6 per cent higher than the revised estimates of Rs 1,64,808 crore.

CM Khattar said that no fresh tax will be imposed, as he presented the state budget for the financial year 2023-24. He also extended the Ayushman Bharat scheme to all families whose annual income is above Rs 1.8 lakh and up to Rs 3 lakh. This data will be verified with Parivar Pehchan Patra. These families will also have to make a contribution of Rs 1,500 per family per annum in order to cover 50 per cent of the subscription amount for receiving medical treatment worth Rs 5 lakh in empanelled hospitals. This benefit will be available to 8 lakh more families in addition to the 29.93 lakh families that are currently already identified.

Allocation for social sector

In this budget, the chief minister allocated Rs 10,524 crore for the social sector, which is 7 per cent over the revised estimates of the current fiscal year.

Social security pension benefits have also increased from Rs 2,500 per month to Rs 2,750 per month, in addition to samman allowance, Divyang pension, and widow pension. Chief Minister Khattar also announced a scheme that will provide care in sewa ashrams.

Venture Capital Fund

A venture capital fund will be set up to provide financial support to startup entrepreneurs who are women or come from families with annual incomes of up to Rs 1.80 lakh. The fund will have a corpus of Rs 200 crore with a group of experts from the industry and entrepreneurships selecting the beneficiaries. The fund is to be set up in association with banks and financial institutions.

Support for girl education

The government will provide Rs 2,500 to every girl who takes admission in govt Industrial Training Institutes with up to Rs 3 lakh annual family income.

Incentive to purchase crop stubble from farmers

The government will notify a rate of Rs 1,000 per tonne as an incentive to purchase crop stubble from farmers and Rs 1,500 per tonne for expenses related to paddy stubble management. He also added that Paddy stubble-burning incidents dropped by 48 per cent in Haryana and it was appreciated at national level.

Haryana Gau Sewa Aayog

CM also proposed Rs 400 crore for Haryana Gau Sewa Aayog for this financial year, up from the earlier Rs 40 crore.

Khattar targets 20,000 acre land for natural farming and announced the plan to recruit at least 65,000 regular posts in this financial year. He also proposed an outlay of Rs 101 crore for the construction of the SYL canal to get water from the Ravi-Beas river system.

Khattar said it is the fourth budget of the second term of the BJP-JJP government.

He said feedback of MLAs and different sections of the society were taken and were incorporated in the budget.

With inputs from PTI