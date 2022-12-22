Harmonic Ventures purchases 7,48,766 GDRs from UPL Ltd

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Harmonic Ventures Limited, has purchased 7,48,766 Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) from 19th December, 2022 which represents 14,97,532 underlying equity shares of UPL Limited representing 0.20% of the total share capital of the company, as per an exchange filing by the company.

After this acquisition, Harmonic's individual shareholding in UPL shall be 35,64,802 GDRs represented by 71,29,604 underlying equity shares representing 0.95% of the total share capital (calculations as per SCRR, 1957) of the company.

Harmonic Ventures Limited is a part of UPL's promoter group. The purchase does not entail disclosure under Regulation 29(2) of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 as the change is below 2% threshold.

