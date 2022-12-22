e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHarmonic Ventures purchases 7,48,766 GDRs from UPL Ltd

Harmonic Ventures purchases 7,48,766 GDRs from UPL Ltd

After this acquisition, Harmonic's individual shareholding in UPL shall be 35,64,802 GDRs

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 11:06 AM IST
article-image
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Harmonic Ventures Limited, has purchased 7,48,766 Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) from 19th December, 2022 which represents 14,97,532 underlying equity shares of UPL Limited representing 0.20% of the total share capital of the company, as per an exchange filing by the company.

After this acquisition, Harmonic's individual shareholding in UPL shall be 35,64,802 GDRs represented by 71,29,604 underlying equity shares representing 0.95% of the total share capital (calculations as per SCRR, 1957) of the company.

Harmonic Ventures Limited is a part of UPL's promoter group. The purchase does not entail disclosure under Regulation 29(2) of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 as the change is below 2% threshold.

Read Also
Suresight Ventures purchases 12,35,000 GDRs from UPL Ltd
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Harmonic Ventures purchases 7,48,766 GDRs from UPL Ltd

Harmonic Ventures purchases 7,48,766 GDRs from UPL Ltd

Reliance Retail Ventures acquires 'METRO India' for Rs 2,850 cr

Reliance Retail Ventures acquires 'METRO India' for Rs 2,850 cr

Meesho order volume doubles to 91 crore, onboards 5 lakh suppliers in 2022

Meesho order volume doubles to 91 crore, onboards 5 lakh suppliers in 2022

Gold, silver rates rise in early trade

Gold, silver rates rise in early trade

Rupee rises by 10 paise against dollar in early trade

Rupee rises by 10 paise against dollar in early trade