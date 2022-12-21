Suresight Ventures purchases 12,35,000 GDRs from UPL Ltd

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Suresight Ventures Limited, has purchased 12,35,000 Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) from 16th December, 2022 to 19th December 2022, which represents 24,70,000 underlying equity shares of UPL Limited representing 0.33% of the total share capital of the company, as per an exchange filing by the company.

After this acquisition, Suresight's individual shareholding in UPL shall be 26,03,450 GDRs represented by 52,06,900 underlying equity shares representing 0.70% of the total share capital (calculations as per SCRR, 1957) of the company.

Suresight Ventures Ltd. is a part of UPL's promoter group. The purchase does not entail disclosure under Regulation 29(2) of the SEBI Takeover Regulations.