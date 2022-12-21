e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSuresight Ventures purchases 12,35,000 GDRs from UPL Ltd

Suresight Ventures purchases 12,35,000 GDRs from UPL Ltd

After this acquisition, Suresight's individual shareholding in UPL shall be 26,03,450 GDRs

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 01:27 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Suresight Ventures Limited, has purchased 12,35,000 Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) from 16th December, 2022 to 19th December 2022, which represents 24,70,000 underlying equity shares of UPL Limited representing 0.33% of the total share capital of the company, as per an exchange filing by the company.

After this acquisition, Suresight's individual shareholding in UPL shall be 26,03,450 GDRs represented by 52,06,900 underlying equity shares representing 0.70% of the total share capital (calculations as per SCRR, 1957) of the company.

Suresight Ventures Ltd. is a part of UPL's promoter group. The purchase does not entail disclosure under Regulation 29(2) of the SEBI Takeover Regulations.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

IndusInd Bank allots 44,420 shares as employee stock options

IndusInd Bank allots 44,420 shares as employee stock options

Planning for long weekends, here are the bank holidays in January 2023

Planning for long weekends, here are the bank holidays in January 2023

Adani Ports and Logistics appoints Ranjitsinh B. Barad as Additional Director

Adani Ports and Logistics appoints Ranjitsinh B. Barad as Additional Director

SBI Life allots shares worth over Rs 4 lakh to employees as stock options

SBI Life allots shares worth over Rs 4 lakh to employees as stock options

Airtel promises massive speeds on all 5G smart phones; no extra cost, no SIM change needed

Airtel promises massive speeds on all 5G smart phones; no extra cost, no SIM change needed