Haribol: Fostering ethical dairy business growth via Bhakti Yoga principles and 3E sustainability vision of Dr Narendra Desai

ANI

Haribol, a visionary Food and Beverage (F&B) brand in India, is leading a dairy revolution that harmoniously merges tradition with technology. This pioneering initiative empowers farmers, prioritizes ethical animal care, redefines sustainability, and offers consumers pure organic products spanning dairy to agriculture.

Gauranga Das, a distinguished member of the ISKCON Governing Body Commission (GBC), emphasized the foundational principles underpinning the "Haribol" brand, deeply rooted in the Hindu doctrine of cow protection and the ethical production of milk. This initiative staunchly adheres to the principle of Ahimsa, ensuring the lifelong welfare of cows. Moreover, it aligns with ISKCON's Governing Body Commission (GBC) Resolution of 2019, mandating that all ISKCON centers devise a plan to source all milk and milk products, including butter, ghee, and yogurt, from protected cows for deity offerings. Currently, over 60 ISKCON temples across India, the USA, UK, and Europe have embraced Haribol Ghee, milk, and other products for preparing Mahaprasadam.

Gauranga Das further explained, "To substantiate these claims and ensure transparency, Haribol employs an innovative technological intervention - permanent IoT-based neck collars installed on cows. IoT technology, originally developed in Israel for agricultural purposes, has discovered a pioneering application with the Haribol brand. They are the world's first to deliver comprehensive cow health data directly to consumers through a mobile app. The Haribol Mobile App provides consumers with real-time health data accessible via mobile applications, enabling them to monitor the health and well-being of cows and bulls at Haribol farms throughout their lifetimes, thus validating Haribol's unwavering commitment to cruelty-free practices."

Haribol's dedication to cow health extends beyond ethics to environmental responsibility. Healthy cows convert feed more efficiently into milk, reducing feed-related emissions. They emit less methane, require fewer veterinary interventions and resources, enjoy longer productive lives, and contribute to overall sustainability by minimizing waste, optimizing resource utilization, and endorsing ethical and environmentally responsible farming practices. Healthy cows play a pivotal role in reducing the carbon footprint of the dairy sector.

Yachneet Pushkarna, CEO & MD of Haribol, elucidated that this innovation hinges on cutting-edge technology elements, primarily the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML). Each cow is equipped with an IoT-based neck collar embedded with sensors that continuously collect health data, including vital signs and activity levels, and transmit it to a central database. ML algorithms scrutinize this data to monitor daily medical conditions and forecast potential diseases based on health parameters. This proactive healthcare approach ensures cows maintain peak health, promoting consistent milk production in terms of quantity and quality.

Pushkarna further added that farmers within the Haribol ecosystem greatly benefit from this technology. They receive real-time health data for each cow under their care, enabling them to make well-informed decisions promptly. This data-driven approach not only enhances animal welfare but also boosts the efficiency of dairy farming. Notably, Haribol provides these neck collars to farmers free of charge, with the primary aim of maximizing milk production and advancing the overall well-being of the animals.

Haribol's advocacy extends to promoting native Indian cow breeds, finely attuned to India's diverse climate and ecological landscape. These breeds inherently reduce resource consumption and significantly diminish the carbon footprint of the dairy sector. Haribol actively encourages grass-fed systems and meticulously safeguards optimal cow health, thereby aligning agricultural practices with ecological equilibrium.

"As we envision the future, we anticipate dairy farms nationwide embracing the Haribol dairy model. We extend an invitation to farmers, consumers, and stakeholders to join us in this transformative journey toward ethical and sustainable dairy production. Together, we can forge a future where dairy farms across the nation wholeheartedly adopt the Haribol model, ensuring a harmonious coexistence of tradition and technology for the betterment of all," noted Pushkarna.

To raise awareness about the Ahimsa milk project, Haribol has launched the "KnowYourMilk" campaign in Nature's Basket stores, featuring a life-size Gir cow model and AI technology on display. Additionally, similar displays are currently available at the Radha Gopinath Temple ISKCON Girgaum Chowpatty.

Haribol aspires to be a torchbearer of change, propelling the adoption of original practices in animal husbandry and agriculture, inherently guided by ethical principles towards a more environmentally friendly future.