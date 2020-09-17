Happiest Minds IPO hotter than DMart, IRCTC listings even during COVID-19

On Thursday, the shares of Happiest Minds Technologies made its debut in the stock market. It got listed at Rs 351 per piece on BSE which is 111 per cent higher than the issue price of Rs 166. According to ET, this listing has delivered more than IRCTC and DMart in recent years.

However, the share was listed at Rs 350 on NSE, up 110.84 per

The issue price of Avenue Supermarts (DMart) was Rs 266 per equity share, whereas, on BSE, it was listed for Rs 604.40 per equity share. Meanwhile, the shares of IRCTC got listed at Rs 644 on BSE, a 101.25 premium, while the issue price was Rs 320 per piece.