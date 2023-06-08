Happiest Minds’ CRPP Solution Honored At The CISO Summit & Awards 2023 | Image: Happiest Minds (Representative)

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited, Mindful IT Company, today announced that its Cyber Risk Protection Platform (CRPP) is honored with the "Best Security Operations Centre of The Year" at the Annual India CISO Summit & Awards 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The India CISO Summit & Awards 2023 by Synnex brings together top technology Leaders from the fraternity.

The summit witness’s cybersecurity leaders from the world’s largest enterprises hear and discuss strategies to secure their organizations in a hyperconnected world.

“We are honored that our CRPP solution - Happiest Mind’s cutting edge technology lead MSS platform - is recognized as the ‘Best Security Operation Centre of The Year 2023’. We thank the Jury and Synnex Group for this recognition and honor. It’s been great interacting with fellow cybersecurity professionals during the event! We look forward to more such prestigious wins in the future,” said Priya Kanduri, SVP & CTO, Infrastructure Management & Security Services.