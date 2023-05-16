Happiest Minds Technologies honored with STPI Exports & Excellence Awards 2021-22 | Image: Happiest Minds (Representative)

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited a IT Company, today announced that it has been conferred with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI)Exports & Excellence Special Jury Award Promising Debutant Indian Category. The award is presented in recognition of contributions made by the STP/IT units in exports, employment generation, innovation, and boosting the overall economy and prosperity of the State of Odisha. The award ceremony was organized by STPI, part of Transforming Odisha Conclave 2023, the Economic Times & co-hosted by the E & IT Department, Government of Odisha, on May 11, 2023, at Hotel Taj Vivanta, Bhubaneswar.

STPI, an autonomous society under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Govt. of India, has been set up with a distinct focus on boosting Software export from the country. STPI-Bhubaneswar has played a seminal role in promoting IT/ITeS exports from the region by boosting tech entrepreneurship and creating employment opportunities for the local youth. STPI-Bhubaneswar was set up in 1990 and has operational centers at Berhampur, Rourkela, Patna, Ranchi, and Deoghar.

Mr. Venkatraman Narayanan, MD & CFO, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, “We are excited to receive the STPI Exports & Excellence Awards within the first year of starting operations in the State. Odisha is a regional tech hub with a large talent pool, supported by a business-friendly Government, making it a preferred location for us.”

In 2022, Happiest Minds announced its expansion plans in Odisha with a new software Development Centre at Fortune Towers in Bhubaneswar, taking forward its long-term investment plans for further expansion in the state in alignment with the Make in Odisha focus of the state government.

Designed for perpetuity, Happiest Minds is recognized among India’s Top 10 ‘India’s Best Workplaces in Health and Wellness 2022, and Top 50 India’s Best Workplaces for Building a Culture of Innovation by All™ 2023 by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The company has also won the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance 2022.