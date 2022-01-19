HAL signs contract with Mauritius Govt to export Advanced Light Helicopter

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed a contract with the Government of Mauritius for export of one Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH Mk III), which will be used by Mauritius Police Force.

The agreement is in line with the Government of India's vision to boost defence exports to foreign countries.

"With this contract, HAL and Government of Mauritius have strengthened thebusiness relations spanning over three decades," HAL said.

The ALH Mk III is a multi-role, multi-mission versatile helicopter in 5.5 tonne category and has proven its mettle in various utility role including numerous lifesaving missions during natural calamities in India and abroad.

