 HAL Q2 FY25: PAT Zooms 22% To ₹1,510.49 Crore In September Quarter
Vikrant DUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 03:55 PM IST
Image: HAL (Representative)

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a state-owned aerospace company, announced on Thursday, November 14, that its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of the current fiscal year increased by 22.1 per cent to Rs 1,510.49 crore. The profit after tax for the previous year was Rs 1,236.67 crore.

Compared to Rs 5,635.7 crore in the same period last year, its consolidated revenue from operations climbed 6 per cent to Rs 5,976.29 crore in the 3 months that ended in September 2024.

EBITDA Q2 FY25

In the previous fiscal year, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 7.3 per cent to Rs 1,640 crore from Rs 1,527.7 crore. Compared to the second quarter of FY24, when the margin was 27.1 per cent, it was 27.4 per cent in Q2 of FY25.

The company's most recent July-September quarter saw a 6.7 per cent increase in total income, reaching Rs 6,518.7 crore. It was Rs 6,105 crore in Q2 of FY24.

HAL stock performance

The shares of the state-run 'Maharatna' defence company HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.) were trading at Rs 4,094.00 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange).

The stocks of HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.) went on to touch the day-high level of Rs 4,185.00 per share on the bourses after hitting the opening bell at Rs 4,185.00 per share on the BSE (Bomaby Stock Exchange).

Company's order pipeline

To improve the Indian Air Force's operational capability, HAL was given a contract earlier this month to upgrade the Dornier-228 Transport Aircraft's avionics.

A contract worth Rs 26,000 crore was inked in September by the Defense Ministry and HAL to supply 240 AL-31FP Aero Engines for Su-30MKI aircraft.

According to the company, 'the upgrade represents a significant step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (Self-reliant India) since it incorporates the majority of the domestically designed and developed avionics sub-systems.'

