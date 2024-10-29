 Gulf Oil Appoints Abhijit Kulkarni As Chief Commercial Officer
Kulkarni, who will report directly to the company's Managing Director and CEO Ravi Chawla, joins Gulf Oil from Unilever, where he held several leadership positions over 16 years.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 04:40 PM IST
article-image

Lubes maker Gulf Oil Lubricants India on Tuesday said it has appointed Abhijit Kulkarni as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) to oversee the company's B2B and B2C channel business segments (excluding OEM).

His experience includes serving as Cluster General Manager for the ice cream business in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam, the company said.

His diverse leadership roles in both Indian and international markets have equipped him with a unique perspective for driving business success in dynamic environments, the company said.

"Abhijit's extensive leadership experience and proven track record in delivering accelerated business growth by driving brand, sales, and marketing initiatives and contributing to the strategic agenda make him a valuable addition to our team.

With his deep expertise across markets and sectors, I am confident that he will bring fresh energy to our B2C and B2B profitable growth trajectory as we continue to expand our market shares," said Chawla.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed)

