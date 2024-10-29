 Apple Vs Nvidia: iPhone-Maker Pips Home Of Blackwell Chips To Become The Largest Company In The World
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessApple Vs Nvidia: iPhone-Maker Pips Home Of Blackwell Chips To Become The Largest Company In The World

Apple Vs Nvidia: iPhone-Maker Pips Home Of Blackwell Chips To Become The Largest Company In The World

In a recent development from around that corner, Nvidia, a company that in many ways is at the centre of the AI revolution or at least the company that appears to have benefitted the most from this surge in the prospects of AI has lost the throne of the largest company in the world.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 12:23 PM IST
article-image

The tug-of-war for the crown of the largest company in the world in terms of market capitalisation is now strictly fought between American tech companies. These tech behemoths have dominated this spectrum for a long time now.

Apple Overtakes Nvidia

In a recent development from around that corner, Nvidia, a company that in many ways is at the centre of the AI revolution or at least the company that appears to have benefitted the most from this surge in the prospects of AI has lost the throne of the largest company in the world.

the Jensen Huang-led company scaled back to the pole position after doing for the first time in its history, earlier this year.

the Jensen Huang-led company scaled back to the pole position after doing for the first time in its history, earlier this year. |

Read Also
Nvidia Takes Crown From Apple & Becomes Most Valuable Company In The World With Market Cap Of $3.53...
article-image

This came to pass barely a few days after the Jensen Huang-led company scaled back to the pole position after doing for the first time in its history, earlier this year.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Great White Global Purchases 2 Apartments In Oberoi 360 West, Worli For ₹225 Crore
Mumbai: Great White Global Purchases 2 Apartments In Oberoi 360 West, Worli For ₹225 Crore
'Maar Denge, Kaat Denge': Abhinav Arora's Mother Reveals Getting Distressing Threat Calls From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang
'Maar Denge, Kaat Denge': Abhinav Arora's Mother Reveals Getting Distressing Threat Calls From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang
Swiggy IPO: Zomato's Archrival Opens Public Offer Of ₹11,327 Crore on November 6; Know Key Details
Swiggy IPO: Zomato's Archrival Opens Public Offer Of ₹11,327 Crore on November 6; Know Key Details
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Denied Ticket From Palghar, Sitting MLA Srinivas Vanga Goes Missing; Had Expressed Over Siding With CM Shinde After Sena Split (Videos)
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Denied Ticket From Palghar, Sitting MLA Srinivas Vanga Goes Missing; Had Expressed Over Siding With CM Shinde After Sena Split (Videos)

In fact, it was this year, that the company crossed the landmark or milestone mark of USD 3 trillion.

However, the euphoria does not appear to have lasted long, as the Tim Cook-led company has once again, regained the top spot, it has reigned for some time now.

Read Also
iPhone 16 Sale Banned In Indonesia As Apple Fails To Meet Investment Requirements
article-image

The Apple market cap surged 0.86 per cent to climb to USD 3.54 trillion. Nvidia, meanwhile stood second at USD 3.44 trillion, having lost 0.72 per cent of it value.

Satya Nadela-led Microsoft stood third in the '3 Trilion Club', with a market cap of USD 3.17 trillion. In addition, Elon Musk's Tesla lost 2.48 per cent of its MC to drop to USD 842.67 billion.

Performance At Wall Street

On the first day of the day's trade on Monday, October 29, the shares of Nvidia closed in red, dropping to USD 140.52.

This came to pass after shares dropped in value by 0.72 per cent or USD 1.02.

At the same time, the shares of the iPhone maker closed in green on Monday.

Apple shares gained by 0.86 per cent or USD 1.99. This took the overall value of the company shares to USD 233.40 per piece.  

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Swiggy IPO: Zomato's Archrival Opens Public Offer Of ₹11,327 Crore on November 6; Know Key Details

Swiggy IPO: Zomato's Archrival Opens Public Offer Of ₹11,327 Crore on November 6; Know Key Details

Bharti Airtel Shares Slump 3% Despite Strong Quarterly Results - What’s Behind The Market...

Bharti Airtel Shares Slump 3% Despite Strong Quarterly Results - What’s Behind The Market...

Resignation Letter On A Toilet Paper: RPG Group's Harsh Goenka Shares The Tale Of Strange Story

Resignation Letter On A Toilet Paper: RPG Group's Harsh Goenka Shares The Tale Of Strange Story

Apple Vs Nvidia: iPhone-Maker Pips Home Of Blackwell Chips To Become The Largest Company In The...

Apple Vs Nvidia: iPhone-Maker Pips Home Of Blackwell Chips To Become The Largest Company In The...

iPhone 16 Sale Banned In Indonesia As Apple Fails To Meet Investment Requirements

iPhone 16 Sale Banned In Indonesia As Apple Fails To Meet Investment Requirements