Gujarat Woman Farmer Earns ₹50,000 From Zero-Budget Natural Farming

Arvinda Gamit, a woman farmer from Singpur village in Gujarat’s Tapi district, has significantly boosted her income by adopting zero-budget natural farming. |

Tapi: A woman farmer in Gujarat’s Tapi district has reported a significant increase in income after shifting to zero-budget natural farming and cultivating multiple crops without chemical inputs.​ Arvinda Gamit, from Singpur village in Songadh taluka, began practising natural farming on one acre of land with guidance from the Krishi Vigyan Kendra and under the government’s Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) project.

​ She now cultivates 22 different crops using methods such as Jeevamrut and Beejamrit, which are promoted as environmentally friendly alternatives to chemical fertilisers and pesticides.​ Highlighting the health concerns linked to conventional practices, Gamit said, “Chemical farming is having a serious impact on health, raising the possibility of deadly diseases like cancer.”​ She added that natural farming had enabled her to reduce costs while maintaining and improving productivity.​

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In one instance, Gamit produced about two tonnes of onions on 30 guntha of land without using any pesticides or fertilisers.​ The produce was sold directly from her home at Rs 25 per kilogram, earning her around Rs 50,000 within a week.​ Dr C.D. Pandya, Senior Scientist at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Tapi, said, “This shows that with proper guidance, natural farming can deliver good yields at a lower cost while also improving soil health.”​

Natural farming is being promoted across Gujarat as part of efforts to reduce dependence on chemical inputs and encourage sustainable agriculture.​ According to official figures, more than 8 lakh farmers in the state have adopted such practices and moved away from chemical use.​

Officials said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state is presenting a model of sustainable, self-reliant, development-based farming, with a focus on reducing input costs while maintaining productivity and improving soil quality.​ Governor Acharya Devvrat similarly promotes natural farming through various programmes across the state.​

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