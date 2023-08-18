Gujarat State Petronet Appoints Arti Kanwar As Nominee Director Of The Company |

Gujarat State Petronet Limited on Friday announced that the Board of Directors has passed a circular resolution today approving the appointment of Arti Kanwar as Nominee Director of the company, the company announced through an exchange filing.

About Arti Kanwar

Arti Kanwar, IAS, is 2001 batch IAS officer. She has done MA in History and Masters in International Development Policy, Duke University, USA.

Presently, she has been appointed as Secretary (Economic Affairs), Finance Department to the Government of Gujarat. She has experience in various area of administration and State Tax etc.

She has also worked as Municipal Commissioner Rajkot, Dist. Collector Bharuch, State Project Director, Commissioner Director Commercial Tax, Government of Gujarat and also severing as Residential Commissioner, Government of Gujarat.

Gujarat State Petronet shares

The shares of Gujarat State Petronet on Friday at 2:51 pm IST were at Rs 273.45, up by 0.81 percent.

