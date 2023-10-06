Gujarat Pipavav Port Cargo Volume Increases in Q2 FY24; Containers Up by 16% | www.apmterminals.com

Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited on Friday announced its operational data for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2023.

The data highlights the performance in cargo volume handling across various categories compared to the same period last year.

Container Handling Soars

During Q2 FY24, the port handled 216,000 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) of containers, showing significant growth from 186,000 TEUs in Q2 FY23. In the first half of FY24 (H1 FY24), the total container volume reached 415,000 TEUs, compared to 373,000 TEUs in H1 FY23.

Bulk and Liquid Cargo

For dry bulk cargo, the port handled 0.77 million metric tons (Mn MT) in Q2 FY24, a substantial improvement from 1.30 Mn MT in Q2 FY23. In H1 FY24, dry bulk cargo reached 1.44 Mn MT, compared to 2.23 Mn MT in H1 FY23.

Liquid cargo saw growth as well, with 0.31 Mn MT handled in Q2 FY24, up from 0.21 Mn MT in the same period last year. For H1 FY24, the total liquid cargo volume was 0.57 Mn MT, compared to 0.41 Mn MT in H1 FY23.

Roll-on/Roll-off (Ro-Ro) and Container Trains

Ro-Ro units showed substantial progress, with 19,000 units handled in Q2 FY24, compared to 8,000 units in Q2 FY23. In H1 FY24, Ro-Ro units reached 33,000, while H1 FY23 reported 14,000 units.

The Company's efficient rail operations were evident as well, with 626 container trains handled in Q2 FY24, up from 495 in Q2 FY23. During H1 FY24, a total of 1,149 container trains were managed, compared to 968 trains in H1 FY23.

Containers on Trains

Notably, containers carried on trains also increased, with 145,000 TEUs handled in Q2 FY24, a rise from 118,000 TEUs in Q2 FY23. In H1 FY24, the total reached 256,000 TEUs, compared to 236,000 TEUs in H1 FY23.

Gujarat Pipavav Port shares

The shares of Gujarat Pipavav Port at 1:41 pm IST were at Rs 125.15, up by 2.33 percent.

