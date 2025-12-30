Gujarat Kidney Shares Make Solid Market Debut, Stock Lists At Nearly 6% Premium Over IPO Price

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality shares listed at nearly a 6 percent premium on December 30. |

Mumbai: Shares of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality made a decent start on the stock market on Tuesday, December 30, marking the last mainboard listing of the year. The stock debuted at a premium over its issue price, surprising many as the grey market had hinted at only modest gains.

The listing reflected positive investor interest despite mixed signals ahead of the debut.

Share price on BSE and NSE

On the BSE, Gujarat Kidney shares were listed at Rs 120.75, which is Rs 6.75 higher than the IPO price of Rs 114. This translates into a premium of 5.92 percent.

On the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 120, registering a gain of Rs 6 or 5.26 percent over the issue price. The strong opening on both exchanges showed healthy demand for the stock at the time of listing.

Listing beats grey market expectations

Before the stock market debut, Gujarat Kidney’s IPO was trading at a small premium in the grey market. According to data from investorgain.com, the grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 1.5, which suggested a possible listing gain of only around 1.3 percent.

However, the actual listing turned out to be much better than expected, with the stock gaining close to 6 percent on debut. This indicates that investor sentiment at the time of listing was stronger than what the unofficial market had predicted.

Final mainboard IPO of the year

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality’s listing marked the final mainboard IPO debut of the year, closing 2024 on a positive note for primary market investors. The better-than-expected opening may also boost confidence among retail investors looking at upcoming IPOs in the next year.

Market participants will now closely watch how the stock performs in the coming sessions to see if it can hold on to its listing gains amid broader market movements.