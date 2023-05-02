Devasya Kidney & Multi Specialty Hospital is now in Gandhinagar, Gujarat

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 2: Devasya Kidney & Multi Speciality Hospital is the best healthcare provider in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. They are thrilled to share that their 5th branch has opened in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Dilip Joshi, a well-known TV personality from the series – Tarak Mehta ka Ulta Chasma, graced its inaugural ceremony on April 16, 2023. The brand-new hospital offers excellent healthcare services thanks to its modern amenities and advanced medical equipment.

This branch will offer treatments; like endoscopy, laparoscopy, laser treatment, and more. It will accept the cashless payment options provided by most medical companies. Under the PM fund provision, people from all backgrounds can now access medical care at this center.

Devasya Kidney & Multi Specialty Hospital has been honored as the Best Kidney Hospital in the city by the Ahmedabad Medical Association (AMA). It is also the first kidney hospital in the region to receive ISO 9000-2000 certification for its superior health care standards.

The hospital offers numerous medical services, like transplantation, nephrology, urology, and kidney care. The hospital is set up to provide specialized care to people with chronic diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and other conditions. With over 30 years of expertise in the healthcare field – the hospital has successfully treated lakhs of patients and has established itself as a trusted name in the medical fraternity.

Apart from its new branch in Gandhinagar, they have other branches across Ahmedabad in Bopal, Naroda, Vadaj, and Maninagar. All these hospitals have modern amenities and qualified medical professionals. In terms of quality of care, this hospital chain is always one step ahead.

Finally, the opening of a new Devasya Kidney & Multi Speciality Hospital in Gandhinagar is excellent news for people in this city. Patients will now receive world-class medical treatments near home thanks to their focus on medical excellence, state-of-the-art facilities, and a team of skilled doctors and healthcare workers.

