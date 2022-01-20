Gujarat based co-working player 'The Address' eyes expansion in 2022, set to triple existing capacity this year

Gujarat based co-working player 'The Address', one of the leading players in tier-1 & 2 focused, tech-enabled co-working and managed office spaces, has added 2,00,000 sq. ft. co-working spaces in four cities across the country.

The company said that it has added 1,10,000 sq. ft. space in Ahmedabad (two separate deals of 70,000 sq. ft. and 40,000 sq. ft.), 35,000 sq. ft. in Pune, 25,000 sq. ft. each in Surat and Indore with a total of 3,000 seats were taken up by these four cities.

The company also plans to add 2,00,000 sq. ft. space (3,000 seats) in Hyderabad, Nagpur, Kochi, and Coimbatore by the current year-end.

The company will sit on a total of 6,00,000 sq. ft. co-working space, with this expansion.

Yash Shah, Founder & CEO, The Address, said, "We are very happy to make this deal, and it will strengthen our position in the market. Leaving the COVID-19 fear and impact, the markets have made a strong comeback, and we are very bullish to expand our operation in the near future."

(With inputs from ANI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 04:15 PM IST