GST rates for mobile phones hiked to 18% says Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced an overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) brackets for some items.

The GST rates for mobile phones and specific parts has been raised from 12% to 18%, the Union Minister announced today.

"There will be one rationalized rate of GST (Goods and Services Tax) which is 12% for both hand-made and machine-made matchsticks, she added, speaking at a press conference on Saturday.

Sitharaman added that the GST rate for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services for an aircraft had been lowered, from 18% to 5% with full ITC. The MSME sector found mention on Saturday. According to Sithraman, there will now be relaxation to MSMEs from the furnishing of reconciliation statement in the form of GSTR 9C for the financial year 2018-19 for all taxpayers, having aggregate turnover below Rs 5 Crores.