 GST Cuts Lift Retail Credit Demand Across India, Auto & Consumer Loans Lead Growth
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGST Cuts Lift Retail Credit Demand Across India, Auto & Consumer Loans Lead Growth

GST Cuts Lift Retail Credit Demand Across India, Auto & Consumer Loans Lead Growth

GST rationalisation has boosted retail credit demand in India, with auto and consumer durable loans leading growth. Rising consumer confidence, better affordability and strong demand from young and first-time borrowers supported credit expansion. While supply improved across regions, experts warned of early stress in some small-ticket loan segments.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 05:26 PM IST
article-image
GST Changes Improve Loan Demand. |

New Delhi: Cuts and rationalisation in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) have helped increase demand for retail loans in India. Better affordability has encouraged more people to borrow, leading to higher credit activity. This improvement is reflected in the Credit Market Indicator (CMI), which rose to 99 in the second quarter of FY25, compared to 98 in the previous quarter, according to a TransUnion CIBIL report released on Monday.

Growing Consumer Confidence

The report said rising demand for retail loans shows renewed consumer confidence and optimism in the market. The demand pillar of the CMI increased to 95 in the quarter ended September 2025, up from 93 in the same period last year. This growth was mainly driven by strong demand for vehicle loans and consumer durable loans such as refrigerators, washing machines and electronics.

Read Also
Indian Economy Whirs Out 8.2% Growth, Ejects More Products In Anticipation Of GST Rate Cuts'...
article-image

Auto and Consumer Durable Loans Lead

FPJ Shorts
Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 2,381 Posts Starts; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 2,381 Posts Starts; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release Date Confirmed: When & When To Watch Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa's Romantic Film?
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release Date Confirmed: When & When To Watch Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa's Romantic Film?
MTNL Approves ₹350.72 Crore Mumbai Property Sale, BKC Housing Block To Be Sold To NABARD
MTNL Approves ₹350.72 Crore Mumbai Property Sale, BKC Housing Block To Be Sold To NABARD
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Booth Level Officer Dies Of Heart Attack In Bareilly After Stress Over SIR Duty; Family Cites Work Pressure
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Booth Level Officer Dies Of Heart Attack In Bareilly After Stress Over SIR Duty; Family Cites Work Pressure

Demand for consumer durable loans showed a sharp rise. The daily average indexed demand jumped to 189 in October 2025, compared to 128 in October 2024. Two-wheeler loan demand also increased strongly, rising to 272 from 249 during the same period. Auto loan demand improved as well, moving up to 133 from 115. These numbers show that people are spending more on vehicles and household goods.

Credit Supply Also Improves

The supply side of the credit market also showed improvement. The CMI for credit supply rose to 97 in the third quarter of 2025, from 91 in the same quarter last year. This growth was mainly driven by consumption loans, excluding credit cards, and gold loans.

Read Also
SBI Reduces Lending Rate By 25 Basis Points After Reserve Bank's Policy Rate Cut, Making Loans...
article-image

Strong Growth in Secured Loans

Loans backed by assets such as home loans, auto loans and consumer durable loans showed positive momentum in the September 2025 quarter. This is notable because these segments had seen a decline in the previous year. Semi-urban and rural areas played a key role, accounting for 61 per cent of total credit supply during the quarter.

Read Also
Fitch Ratings Raises India's GDP Growth Forecast For The Current Fiscal To 7.4%, Intense Consumer...
article-image

Opportunities and Risks for Lenders

TransUnion CIBIL’s Managing Director and CEO, Bhavesh Jain, said lenders should focus on areas with strong credit supply while studying regions with slower growth. He added that new-to-credit borrowers rose 5 per cent year-on-year, while borrowers under 35 years increased by 12 per cent. However, he cautioned that some stress is emerging in micro-LAP and small housing loans, even though overall asset quality remains stable.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MTNL Approves ₹350.72 Crore Mumbai Property Sale, BKC Housing Block To Be Sold To NABARD

MTNL Approves ₹350.72 Crore Mumbai Property Sale, BKC Housing Block To Be Sold To NABARD

GST Cuts Lift Retail Credit Demand Across India, Auto & Consumer Loans Lead Growth

GST Cuts Lift Retail Credit Demand Across India, Auto & Consumer Loans Lead Growth

Sensex, Nifty End Slightly Lower After Early Recovery, Weak Global Signals Keep Investors Careful

Sensex, Nifty End Slightly Lower After Early Recovery, Weak Global Signals Keep Investors Careful

Gold Futures Hit Fresh Record Of ₹1,35,496/10g

Gold Futures Hit Fresh Record Of ₹1,35,496/10g

Bharat Heavy Electricals Hands Over Dividend Cheque Of ₹109 Crore To The Government For The...

Bharat Heavy Electricals Hands Over Dividend Cheque Of ₹109 Crore To The Government For The...