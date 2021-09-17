GST Council Meet: Nirmala Sitharaman to address press conference at 6.30 PM today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is addressing a press conference at 6.30 PM today.
The Ministry of Finance tweeted about it:
FM Smt. @nsitharaman to address a media briefing on the outcomes of 45th GST Council meeting at 6:30 PM (tentative) in Lucknow today.— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) September 17, 2021
The 45th meeting of the GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising state finance ministers, is the first physical meeting since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The last such meeting took place 20 months ago on December 18, 2019.
Due to the pandemic, the council has been meeting via video-conferencing.
Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman chairing the 45th GST Council meeting in Lucknow today. MOS Shri @mppchaudhary , Finance Ministers of States & UTs and Senior officers from Union Government, CBIC & States are also present in the meeting.@PibLucknow pic.twitter.com/3fjlAQU4bz— CBIC (@cbic_india) September 17, 2021
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has extended the concessions to specified drugs used in COVID-19 treatment till December 31, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Friday.
