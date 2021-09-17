e-Paper Get App

34,403 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours
Updated on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 04:05 PM IST

GST Council Meet: Nirmala Sitharaman to address press conference at 6.30 PM today

FPJ Web Desk
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference, in New Delhi on Thursday. | (ANI Photo)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is addressing a press conference at 6.30 PM today.

The Ministry of Finance tweeted about it:

The 45th meeting of the GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising state finance ministers, is the first physical meeting since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last such meeting took place 20 months ago on December 18, 2019.

Due to the pandemic, the council has been meeting via video-conferencing.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has extended the concessions to specified drugs used in COVID-19 treatment till December 31, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Friday.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 04:05 PM IST
