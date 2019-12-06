GST Council Meet: 5% slab may be raised to 6% to boost collection

A GST (Goods and Service Tax) Council meeting is scheduled for mid-December wherein the GST Panel is likely to discuss on the many ways to boost revenue.

Among which one of the suggestion is to raise the 5 per cent tax slab to 6 per cent, as per a Business Standard report.

The 5 per cent tax slab includes household necessities such as edible oil, sugar, spices, tea, and coffee (except instant) are included. The tax slab also covers coal, sweets, life-saving drugs, basic clothing and footwear.