GST Council gives more time to taxpayers to revive cancelled registration

As a step towards trade facilitation in this difficult times of Covid-19 pandemic, the GST Council on Friday decided to give more time to the taxpayers to file for revocation of their GST registration.

Accordingly, the council, which met under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman through video conference, decided to allow taxpayers to file for revocation of their registration till September 30 as a one-time measure.

"To facilitate taxpayers who could not get their cancelled GST registrations restored in time, an opportunity is being provided for filing of application for revocation of cancellation up to 30.09.2020, in all cases where registrations have been cancelled till 12.06.2020," the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said in a tweet on the GST Council's decision.

This has been one the demands of the traders who felt that cancellation of registrations for delayed and no payment of taxes in current difficult period should be pardoned and businesses should be given another opportunity to re-register on the GSTN network.