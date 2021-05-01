GST collection at record Rs 1.41 lakh cr in April; crosses Rs 1 lakh cr seventh month in a row

The revenues for the month of April 2021 are 14 per cent higher than Rs 1.23 lakh crore collected in March.

Gross revenue collection in April has surpassed the previous high by 14 percent. Revenues from domestic transactions grew 21 percent over March. This is the seventh month in a row that GST revenues have crossed Rs 1 lakh crore.

"Despite the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic affecting several parts of the country, Indian businesses have once again shown remarkable resilience by not only complying with the return filing requirements but also paying their GST dues in a timely manner during the month," the ministry added